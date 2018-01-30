Dima Hasao violence: Sarbananda Sonowal calls for peace, assures Assam's territorial integrity would not be compromised

Guwahati: Taking stock of the situation in Dima Hasao district following violent protests, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that Assam's territorial integrity would not be compromised, and called on all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony.

Two people were killed in the district during a bandh to protest the proposed inclusion of Dima Hasao in 'Greater Nagalim' on 25 January.

Sonowal held a meeting with the chief executive member of the Dima Hasao Autonomus Council, Debalal Garlosa, and members of various organisations to discuss about the current situation prevailing in Dima Hasao and asserted "no satellite council or special development authority would be allowed on Assam's land. Not a single inch of the state's land would be ceded."

Calling on all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony, the chief minister said Assam's map would not be allowed to be altered and that he had taken up the matter with Union home minister Rajnath Singh when they talked over phone on Sunday night.

A government release quoted the chief minister as saying that the Union home minister assured had him that Assam's territorial integrity would not be harmed and no divisive force would be allowed to succeed.

Additional Chief Secretary VB Pyarelal was entrusted with the inquiry into the 25 January incident and strong action would be initiated once the report is submitted by the him, the chief minister said.

The chief minister would soon visit Dima Hasao and hold talks with the village headmen of the area to address the concerns of various stakeholders, he said.

The Divisional Commissioner of Barak Valley region would visit the district every month and directly report to him, Sonowal added.

Steps had been taken to provide free treatment to victims of the recent incidents, and the wife of Mithun Dibragede, who lost his life in the recent strife, would be provided a government job and his children would be provided free education, he added.

A family member of Prabanta Hatmosa, another casualty of the violence, would be considered for a government job after consultation, the release quoted Sonowal as saying.

An assurance letter allaying all apprehensions of residents of the district was given to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council from the government of Assam.

Representatives from All Dimasa Students' Union, along with members of various organisations of Dima Hasao, were also present in the meeting, the release said.