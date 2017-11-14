Did Shahrukh Khan flout land, environmental laws to build his Alibaug mansion?

Actor Shahrukh Khan's lavish holiday mansion at Alibaug area near Mumbai is in the middle of a controversy as a media investigation has found that the property may have been built in clear violation of land laws.

A India Today TV investigation revealed that there could be massive irregularities in the way the popular Bollywood actor procured the land and built a massive farmhouse on what was designated as farm lands. The investigative report alleged that Shahrukh floated a company called DejaVu Farms pvt ltd mainly to procure the land as according to state land laws, only farmers are allowed to purchase agricultural lands.

Apart from the agricultural land laws, the bungalow is apparently also in violation of the coastal regulation norms.

Maharashtra land laws state that in event of sale of a farm land to non-farmers —allowed under the given exemptions — the collector's nod to the transaction is important. The allegations, if proven true, will also raise questions if the district authorities bent rules for the popular celebrity's vacation getaway.

The bungalow was recently in news as the star hosted his birthday bash at the farmhouse, where a close-knit circle of Bollywood celebrities were hosted. Shahrukh's bungalow is situated on a 1 acre land in the coastal town near Mumbai, according to Free Press Journal.

The India Today investigation claimed that Shahrukh had purchased the farm land through the DejaVu farms, however, its balance sheet doesn't show the company involved in any agricultural activities. The actor also gave an unsecured loan of over Rs 8 crore to the company in 2006-07, following which its shares were transferred to the names of Gauri Khan's relatives in the same year. Gauri, Shahrukh's wife, is reportedly also one of the directors of the company.

Moreover, the news investigation alleged that Shahrukh had declared that a structure with an area of 432 square kilometres was built on the property in 1989, however, Google images from 2003 show no major construction at the site. The news report pointed out that according to the current land usage laws, landowner can only repair structures built before 1991 while no new constructions are allowed. Shahrukh had allegedly built a massive bungalow, using the loophole in the law, in the name of repairing a hutment on the property.

The TV channel said that the actor's office has not responded to their list of questions so far.

Earlier in December 2016, the wall compound which covered Shahrukh's Alibaug bungalow near sea face was demolished by the administration, as it allegedly trespassed over government property, the Free Press Journal report said.

In October 2016, Shahrukh's Bandra residence, Mannat, also drew up controversy after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Coporation (BMC) was forced to demolish it’s ramp, citing encroachment of public property, according to The Indian Express. The municipal body slapped a fine of Rs 1.93 lakh on the actor for flouting rules.