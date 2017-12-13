Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta attends Christmas-themed charity event; 'Hindu Holocaust', cry Twitterati

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta was trolled on social media on Tuesday after she attended a Christmas-themed charity event in Mumbai.

At an event organised by a radio station, Amruta launched a 'Be Santa' campaign which encouraged people to give gifts for poor children.

launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others🎅 pic.twitter.com/r5UTAi3nDY — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Twitterati took it upon itself to remind Amruta of her duties and the magnitude of what she represents. One user noted that Santa is a fictional character promoted by foreign brands and had no cultural significance in India.

What is the meaning of Be-Santa campaign ? it is a fictional character promoted by FOREIGN brands .. has no cultural significance to INDIA .. — No Conversion (@noconversion) December 12, 2017

Another user reminded Amruta that she was no more an individual, but is the First Lady of Maharashtra and could not represent an "anti-Hindu conversion movement". He also made sure that Subramanian Swamy was made aware of this important news.

Now u r not individual, as a 1st lady of Great #Maharashtra u have to represent state culture, not anti hindu #conversion movement. Plz left be Santa 🎅 campaign n support #noconversion movement @RSSorg@BJP4India@BJP4Maharashtra@Swamy39@ShivSena — Suresh Chavhanke STV (@SureshChavhanke) December 13, 2017

In fact, the event was a line in the sand for some people. One user said he would not vote for BJP, questioning whether the Fadnavis couple were secretly Christian.



@narendramodi@AmitShah are Fadnavis secretly Christian? we wont vote BJP after this — Natural Brilliance (@PidisBiscuit) December 12, 2017

Finally one user pointed to the logical conclusion to it all.

Be Santa and call for #HinduHolocaust this Christmas. All Hindus who don't convert will be tortured in hell for eternity by Santa's God eh? — Empirical Dharma (@EmpiricalDharma) December 12, 2017

Alt News carried a list of Twitter handles followed by Narendra Modi on Twitter which were involved in the trolling. One of them even tagged the Pope and asked the Holy See to confer sainthood on Fadnavis and Amruta.

i already said i repeat https://t.co/OPdPmb2g5E i request @pontifex to confer sainthood to this couple for helping spread '' love '' (?) in maharashtra and call them #SaintFadnavis and #SaintAmrutahttps://t.co/IVbU3kvUQC — S.Ranganathan (@rangats) December 12, 2017

Amruta had to assert her proud Hindu identity after Swarajya columnist Shefali Vaidya told her to respect the will of the people.

I’m a proud Hindu & like many, I celebrate every festival in my country & that is an individual choice.... We represent the true spirit of our country ... and that doesn’t dilute our love towards our country, religion & humanity .... — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Amruta also posted another tweet which seemed to address the issue:

Love , sharing & empathy have no religion - let’s accept all positivity around us & stay away from negative thoughts & demotivating energies ! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Amruta also spoke to The Indian Express about the trolling and said, “I genuinely thought that was a good cause to associate with. What mattered to me was the smiles on the faces of these poor children but the whole thing was showcased in absolutely negative light.”