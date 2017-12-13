You are here:
Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta attends Christmas-themed charity event; 'Hindu Holocaust', cry Twitterati

IndiaFP StaffDec, 13 2017 11:33:44 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta was trolled on social media on Tuesday after she attended a Christmas-themed charity event in Mumbai.

At an event organised by a radio station, Amruta launched a 'Be Santa' campaign which encouraged people to give gifts for poor children.

Twitterati took it upon itself to remind Amruta of her duties and the magnitude of what she represents. One user noted that Santa is a fictional character promoted by foreign brands and had no cultural significance in India.

Another user reminded Amruta that she was no more an individual, but is the First Lady of Maharashtra and could not represent an "anti-Hindu conversion movement". He also made sure that Subramanian Swamy was made aware of this important news.

In fact, the event was a line in the sand for some people. One user said he would not vote for BJP, questioning whether the Fadnavis couple were secretly Christian.

Finally one user pointed to the logical conclusion to it all.


Alt News carried a list of Twitter handles followed by Narendra Modi on Twitter which were involved in the trolling. One of them even tagged the Pope and asked the Holy See to confer sainthood on Fadnavis and Amruta.

Amruta had to assert her proud Hindu identity after Swarajya columnist Shefali Vaidya told her to respect the will of the people.

Amruta also posted another tweet which seemed to address the issue:

Amruta also spoke to The Indian Express about the trolling and said, “I genuinely thought that was a good cause to associate with. What mattered to me was the smiles on the faces of these poor children but the whole thing was showcased in absolutely negative light.”


Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 11:31 am | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017 11:33 am



