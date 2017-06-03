Devendra Fadnavis promises measures to meet Maharashtra farmers' demands after strike ends

Mumbai: Farmers in Maharashtra have withdrawn their strike on Saturday after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who promised to take a series of measures to meet their demands.

A delegation of farmers from Puntambe village had come to Mumbai to meet Fadnavis last night after he invited them for a discussion.

Fadnavis announced the decision through his Twitter account after a four-hour-long discussion.

Minister of State for Cooperation and Marketing Sadabhau Khot also confirmed the development.

The farmers were planning a strike from 1 June to press for their demands like loan waiver and free electricity.

"The strike is withdrawn and there should not be any violent protests against state anymore," Fadnavis said.

"The marginal farmers' outstanding loan will be waived. Necessary steps will be taken by 31 October. The act of offering lower than minimum support price to farmers produce, it will be considered as criminal act and charges will be framed, are the demands state government has agreed to," Sandeep Gidde, who leads the delegation of Puntambe farmers told PTI today.

Various organisations of farmers participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, a few group of farmers distanced themselves from the decision of calling off of the strike.

The state government has also promised more reforms such as revision of milk prices, formation of state-level commission for agricultural costs, appointment of an independent observer on dairy business, and setting up of more cold storages and agro-processing units, the chief minister said.

The state government has also agreed to provide financial assistance to the family members of farmer Ashok More, who died on 1 June when the police were dispersing the protesting mob, Fadnavis said.

"Though farmers' strike is withdrawn, the state government has agreed to withdraw cases against genuine farmers only. Those who were non-farmers and who deliberately tried to create a ruckus will not be spared," he said.