Devendra Fadnavis approves cycle track for Mumbai; encroachments along water pipelines to be cleared for project

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday gave his in-principle approval to the proposal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct a cycle track in the city.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the cycle track will be built by clearing all the encroachments along water pipelines in Mumbai, which will open 100-metre wide corridor on both the sides.

"After the completion of this Rs 300 crore-worth project in 18 months, this will create the shortest route connect between North-South and East-West Mumbai," the statement said.

It will have 40 entry/exit points and will connect to 19 railway stations, seven Metro rail stations and four Monorail stations. It will have Bollywood walk, bio-diversity corridor and Mumbai books route, it added.

The BMC has been working on creating infrastructure, especially for pedestrians and cyclists across the city. During his budget speech in earlier 2017, Mumbai civic chief Ajoy Mehta had announced creating a cycling and pedestrian track from the Bandra fort till the Worli Sea Link as part of its overall beautification plan for forts.