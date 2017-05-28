Devendra Fadnavis advocates school reforms, revision of teaching syllabus every five years

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advocated the need to revise academic syllabus every five years to bring it in line with the industry requirements.

"In general, city's planning should be considered every ten years. Similarly, academic syllabus should be revised every five years," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister expressed his views on academic syllabus planning, amendment in new university laws, availability of employment due to change in apprenticeship laws while addressing people of the state through his weekly programme 'Mee Mukhyamantri Boltoy'.

Fadnavis said there is an urgent need to see that the university syllabus has a connect with the need of the industry.

He said school, junior college and degree college syllabus cannot be revised as university syllabus has not been revised.

The chief minister emphasised that there should be aptitude tests for students so that they can choose a proper career option.

"If we want good sportsmen in our state, we should encourage sports in schools and colleges. Every school must have a sports ground," he said.

He further said that Maharashtra has maximum number of apprentices after the change in rules.

Till date about eight lakh students have received hands on training under the apprenticeship programme, he said. Fadnavis said it is the need of the hour to have practical knowledge and experience along with theoretical knowledge.