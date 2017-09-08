You are here:
Dera HQ search ops LIVE: Authorities find plastic coins bearing Gurmeet Ram Rahim's name in Sirsa markets

IndiaFP StaffSep, 08 2017 14:50:07 IST
  • 14:50 (IST)

    “I donated money to Dera Sacha Sauda, not Gurmeet Ram Rahim,” says Haryana minister Anil Vij 

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Internet banned in Sirsa: Copy of government order

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Self-styled godman issued alternate currency within Dera premises 

    Plastic coins, bearing little semblance to Indian currency were recovered inside Dera premises as the search operations were underway. The plastic currency had the words Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera hi Asara, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa inscribed on them. 

    The alternate currency carries actual value within the Dera premises and can be exchanged for real money. The 'money' however cannot be used anywhere outside the Dera headquarters. 

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Voice calls to continue despite internet ban

  • 14:10 (IST)

    These were found inside the ashram...

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Plastic coins bearing the name of Gurmeet Ram Rahim found in ashram

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Recap: Haryana Police search for Honeypreet Insan near Nepal border after issuing lookout notice

    The Haryana Police came looking for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s close aide Honeypreet Insaan in Kheri as she was suspected to have left for Nepal through the porous border.

    Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasiya confirmed the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

    The ASP told PTI that the Haryana Police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta Police and inquired about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border.

    “However, when no clue about Honeypreet’s departure for Nepal could be gathered, the Haryana Police returned,” the ASP said.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    State created vacuum of real spiritual leaders, helped flourish self-styled gurus like Gurmeet Ram Rahim

    The emasculation of the spiritual leaders took three stages. First, they were denied (through curbs on admissible expenditure) to become national voices. But, more importantly, the entrepreneur-gurus were provided two other big benefits without which they could not have become as large as they did. These benefits included large tracts of land. Without that land, they could not have had the place to assemble their audiences. They could not impress the common folk. With land came buildings, and facilities that the buildings offered by way of jobs, services (such as medicare, dispute resolution and financial help) and shelter.

    Second, the entrepreneur-gurus were granted the benefit of tax-exemptions. Like political parties, their funds could not be taxed. And while the mainstream temple trusts donations were accounted for each day, the money collected by these entrepreneurs were not audited, supervised, or even tabulated. They became sinkholes of cash collection, which could then be used to display naked power, win over affection, and command allegiance — through forced sex, castrations or murders. If they needed politicians initially, now the politicians needed them — for their vote banks, for fixing deals and for an assortment of jobs that could not be done by the government-appointed machinery.

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Watch: A senior journalist talking about the ongoing operation in Sirsa

  • 13:38 (IST)

    The forensic team from Roorkee arrives at the ashram

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh,101 reporters

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Another Forensic team from Roorkee reached Sirsa Dera headquarters for further investigation

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Read: The order suspending internet services in Sirsa

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:32 (IST)

    After JCB Machine, now Army crane is summoned to Dera premises

    Image courtesy: Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Mobile internet, SMS services suspended in Sirsa until 10 September

    The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services (2G, 3G, 4G) GPRS, all SMS services and dongle services in the Sirsa district in view of the “critical situation” to curb the spread of rumours in Sirsa district in view of the ongoing sanitisation drive. The suspension will continue till 10 September.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Schools run by Dera Sacha Sauda under the scanner now

    KK Khandelwal, additional chief secretary, School Education Department (Haryana) told Firstpost that the educational institutions run by the Dera Sacha Sauda are controversial and the decision about them would be taken by the Punjab and Haryana High court. About the students studying here, Khandelwal said that they would be given an option to enroll in other educational institutes to save their academic year. Dera Sacha Sauda runs six educational institute including an international school, where over 5000 students study.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Security beefed up outside Dera ashram at 1 pm

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Recap: Haryana Police investigates Dera functionaries' involvement in Panckula violence

    The Haryana Police is investigating claims that top Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries paid a 'supari' (contract) of Rs 5 crore to criminal elements to instigate violence in Panchkula and other places after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for rape.

    Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said that the matter was under investigation.

    "We are investigating this. We are trying to nab two Dera functionaries, Chamkaur Singh and Nain, who are said to be involved in this," he said.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Dera Sacha Sauda mouthpiece admits to skeletons at premises, says they were donated

    According to News18, ‘Sach Kahoon’ had admitted on Thursday that human remains were indeed buried in the premises. However, the Dera newspaper defended the action of the management in burying the human remains, and said this was done as sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh encouraged followers to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers, which causes pollution.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Locals revere baba as 'god'

    A CNN News18 report noted that the locals surrounding the dera ashram revere Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as a living god. According to the report, the poor villagers in the surrounding areas have availed of several social welfare schemes run by the ashram. 

  • 12:44 (IST)

    A heart surgeon recounts his experience with 'hyperactive' baba

    A heart specialist who now lives in Delhi said he was once called to check Singh by the Dera officials and was shocked to find him "hyperactive".

    "He had a great following of doctors, many from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and I wondered why he had called me. I was told he keeps shuffling his doctors. I found his pulse a bit erratic but nothing that would cause concern. I told him not to check blood pressure every 30 minutes and he should remain calm," said the doctor, speaking on conditions of anonymity.

    "But Singh kept on telling me that I should stay back if I wish to meet the God and attain total nirvana. I left."

  • 12:31 (IST)

    A look at the unbelievable life on Ram Rahim

    Singh maintained a dual personality. During sermons, he wore a spotless white dress, common with all self-styled Godmen across India. But when he was before the camera for interviews or shooting, he would wear fluorescent colours on his bejewelled costume and fight off villains and toss flaming motorbikes into the air.

    He would even walk on air and tear tree trunks in half with his bare hands, while routinely singing his favourite song Love Charger. A Bollywood filmmaker who was once called at the Dera was told by Singh’s followers that he writes songs in 15 seconds, and completes a shot in less than a minute. It is because he is God.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Schools are closed after curfew in Sirsa

    The students of government school at Shah Satnam chowk were asked to go at home after search operation started in Dera.

    Video courtesy: Manoj Kumar,101 reporters

  • 12:18 (IST)

    No one permited to come out of Dera campus

    No one is permitted to come out of Dera campus now. Only officers on duty can come and go. Some of the parents whose sons and daughters study at Dera schools/colleges are also stuck inside the premises. According to police sources, some 700-800 people still inside Dera campus.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Watch: Deputy director (information) Satish Mehra briefs media

    Video courtesy: Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 12:05 (IST)

    What will the forensic team investgate? 

    The forensic team from Roorkee would investigate whether people's doubts about a lot of skeletons being buried inside the dera holds any truth or not. The FSL Roorkee team would only investigate on this part of the story. 

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Dera divided into 10 zones for investigation purpose

    A police officer on duty told Firstpost that the police search team had divided the entire area of Dera in ten zones and they have sanitised four of them by now. They have recovered 10 hard disks, some computers, while some rooms have also been sealed. The forensic teams from Roorkee, Kurukshetra and Madhuban and Karnal have reached the spot to investigate further. 

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101 reporters

  • 12:00 (IST)

    A glimpse of the security arrangement in Sirsa

    Image courtesy: Sat Singh,101 reporters

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Next course of action to be known in evening

    Deputy director (information), Satish Mehra told Firstpost that the operation is going peacefully and that the amount recovered is yet to be ascertained. The next course of action would be decided after meeting with officials with judicial officer AKS Pawar in the evening, he added. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 11:49 (IST)

    Watch: Security at Shah Satnam Chowk, 7 kilometres from Dera HQ

    video courtesy: Manoj Kumar

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Media officer briefs about the situation

    Deputy director (Information) Satish Mehra said that the authorities have seized some cash from the premises. He added that the forensic team has also been called from Roorkee. Mehra said that some computers, hard disks were also seized from the dera. A few rooms have also been sealed, the media officer said.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 11:28 (IST)

    A forensic team from Roorkee will enter premises now

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Roads are deserted in Sirsa after curfew 

    Image courtesy: Manoj Kumar

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Will Gurmeet Ram Rahim's influence wane in Punjab, Haryana?

    According toThe Indian Express, with the imprisonment of the Dera chief, there is a threat that his influence over a large section of the electorate in Punjab and Haryana may wane. A known political expert told the publication, "Given the state of affairs and the way people are motivated to go towards such religious spaces, they are not going to easily believe that the Dera head was wrong. It is not a question of him being convicted, the question is if the faith in him has been tarnished.”

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Heavy machinery enters the premises

    Image courtesy: Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Apart from court commissioner, paramilitary forces also help operations

    While the sanitisation process will be overseen by the court commissioner, Haryana police personnel, paramilitary forces, duty magistrates, executive magistrates and revenue officials will also be part of the exercise. Curfew continued to be imposed in the areas near the Dera premises, but relaxations were being given during morning and evening hours, officials said. As many as 16 nakas (check points) have been set up near the Dera.

    IANS

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Heavy machinery enters premises

    Deputy director, Meida, Satish Kumar Mehra said that JCB machines and other heavy machinery are part of their team, as it can be used at a place where need arises. He said that all things are there as per orders of appointment juridical office.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Court Commissioner to oversee search operation

    The entire sanitisation process will be videographed and overseen by retired district and sessions judge, AKS Pawar, who was appointed as court commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday.

    IANS

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Tight security arrangement outside HQ

    Image courtesy: Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Search operations continue inside the Dera

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Watch: Vippasana Insan asks followers to maintain calm

    Video courtesy: Richa Kakkar, 101 reporters

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Bomb disposal squad at standby at premises

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Watch: Security forces enter premises

  • 10:20 (IST)

    JCB machines, blacksmith enter premises

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Police says situation is normal

    IGP, Hisar Range, Amitabh Singh Dhillon reaches Shah Satnam Singh Chowk in Sirsa. “Situation normal,” says deputy director (information & PR department). 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 rpeorters

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Search operations began an hour back 

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Search operations under way in Ram Rahim's headquarters

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Security forces enter Sirsa headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda

Security agencies and district authorities began a search operation at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters near Haryana's Sirsa town on Friday amid tight security and curfew in the area.

The search was being conducted under the supervision of court commissioner AKS Pawar appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

Senior district administration and police officers, along with para-military forces and Haryana Police, were involved in the videographed operation around the sprawling 700-acre campus.

Duty magistrates have been appointed for various zones of the Dera. Officials from police, revenue, health, education, tourism and other departments have also participated.

Bomb disposal squads, commandos, dog squads and locksmiths were deployed.

All roads leading to the headquarters from Sirsa and nearby places were sealed. Even media was not allowed near the Dera campus.

District officials said that the "mystery" over the "dirty secrets" of the Dera and its now jailed chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on two counts of rape of his female disciples, could be revealed in the search operation.

But people opposed to the sect's activities said that the operation had been delayed and alleged that the Dera management could have hidden or taken out weapons and other incriminating things out of the campus in the past few days since Ram Rahim was convicted on 25 August.

File image of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. PTI

The Dera is spread over two campuses, 600 acres and over 100 acres, about eight kilometres from Sirsa and 260 kilometres from Chandigarh.

It houses a stadium, a hospital, educational institutions, luxury resort, bungalows and markets.

Hundreds of people and sect followers permanently live and work in the mini-township.

The premises, where the sect chief lived, known as the "gufa" (cave), is itself spread in an area of nearly 100 acres. It is said to have ultra-luxury facilities.

Security was tightened around the Dera headquarters since Wednesday following the approval granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the state government to "search and sanitise" the premises.

Dera administration chairperson Vipassana, who is a close aide of the sect head, said: "We are cooperating with the local administration. All weapons of the Dera and individuals inside (the premises) have been deposited with the authorities. We have nothing to hide."

In a fresh appeal to sect followers, Vipassana on Friday urged them to cooperate in the search operation.

Hours before the search operation began, the sect's mouthpiece "Sach Kahoon" on Thursday admitted that human remains were buried inside the premises.

The Dera newspaper, while defending the action of the Dera management in burying the human remains, said this was done as the sect chief encouraged followers to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers, causing pollution.


Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 02:10 pm | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 02:50 pm


