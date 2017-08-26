Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim being treated as ordinary prisoner, says Haryana Police

Chandigarh: No special treatment was being extended to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been kept in Rohtak's Sunaria jail after his conviction in a rape case, Haryana DGP (Jails) KP Singh said on Saturday.

Four officials were on duty near his barrack in the jail to monitor his activities, the official said, a day after the self-styled godman was convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

"No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on the floor and he, too, is doing the same," Singh said on Saturday.

Every prisoner can give the names of any five persons he wants to meet. Gurmeet would be given the same facility, like any other inmate, he said.

Jail officials would comply with whatever directions were given by the court after the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday, he added.

Keeping a high profile prisoner secure inside the jail is no doubt a challenge, he said in response to a question.

"That's why inside the jail we have made arrangements to ensure that no other prisoner harms him for any reason. Outside jail, we have already requested the local administration to secure the area and make adequate security arrangements."

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength outside the Sunaria jail as part of foolproof security measures.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar said on Saturday that their endeavour is to ensure that Rohtak district and Sunaria jail remain secure.

"Through the media, I want to appeal to the people not to believe in rumours," he said.

Violence broke out immediately after the announcement of the verdict with followers of the Sirsa-based sect going on the rampage and clashing with security personnel. At least 30 people were killed and 250 injured.

