Depression in Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rain in Odisha, IMD predicts more downpour in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The depression over Bay of Bengal intensified on Friday, triggering rain in several areas of Odisha and raising the likelihood of a downpour in the state over the next two days.

The depression over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of about 20 kilometer per hour, intensified into a deep depression and lay centered 510 kilometer south-southeast of Gopalpur, the Meteorological Centre said

The system is likely to move towards north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday morning, it said

Under its impact, rain or thundershower may occur at most places in the coastal belts and some areas in the interior districts of Odisha in the next two days

"Heavy rainfall is expected at 10 districts — Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khorda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Malkangiri and Koraput in the next 48 hours," the director of local MeT centre, SC Sahu, said

Meanwhile, rainfall was reported from several places in Ganjam, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Puri districts since last night

In view of the weather condition, the MeT office has advised the hoisting of Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) at all ports of Odisha

Squally winds at a speed gusting up to 60 kilometer are likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coasts up to 10 December.

As sea condition would be rough to very rough during this period, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the waters, Sahu added.