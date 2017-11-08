Dense fog causes pile-up of over 20 vehicles on Yamuna expressway; at least 22 people injured

Greater Noida: Dense smog hampered visibility and led to three instances of pile-ups, involving over 20 vehicles, on Wednesday on the Yamuna expressway resulting in injuries to at least 22 people, police said.

According to Dankaur station house officer (SHO) Farmud Ali, at around 8.30 am a Scorpio vehicle on way from Agra side to Noida rammed into a construction material bag that was placed on the expressway near an under-construction bridge.

A bus moving behind the Scorpio collided with it and in a series ten more cars piled up resulting in several persons getting injured, he said.

In another incident, on the Noida to Agra side of the expressway, eight vehicles rammed into each other in a series. Around eight persons were injured, he said.

The injured were taken to a private hospital.

"At the time of the accident, there was dense fog and visibility was just 10 meters. The rescue team too had to drive with care," Ali said.

In yet another incident in Jewar, six vehicles collided, he said, adding that no injuries were reported in the collision.