Demonetisation helped curb fake notes, bring terror financing under control: Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: On the eve of the first anniversary of demonetisation, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said the step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped in bringing terror financing under control.

"Several things like fake notes and financing of terrorism have come under control due to demonetisation," Parrikar said.

Responding to a query on black money, the chief minister said one cannot expect black money in the country to return overnight.

While the ruling BJP is observing 8 November as "anti-black money day", the Opposition had announced to mark it as a "black day".

Meanwhile, Goa AAP leader Rahul Mahambrey said the first anniversary of note ban should be observed as "Dhokha Diwas (Betrayal Day)" across the country.

"The words of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling demonetisation the biggest scam since Independence are proved correct. This brash and destructive step could not achieve any of its stated objectives," the AAP spokesman said.