Demonetisation anniversary: Narendra Modi thanks people, asks them to take survey on note ban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted in support of demonetisation and asked the people to take a survey to tell him what they felt about the note ban.

What do you feel about the efforts to uproot corruption & black money. Tell me through this survey. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIfpic.twitter.com/eZB4tI9EmS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

A year ago, the central government scrapped old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. What eventually came to be seen as the biggest decision taken by the Narendra Modi government, became the centre point of discussions in politics. Modi also tweeted a video of the benefits of demonetisation and another infographic on the same issue. He also thanked the people "for steadfastly supporting the several measures".

Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film. Have a look. #AntiBlackMoneyDaypic.twitter.com/rPmGUYnTzI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON. #AntiBlackMoneyDaypic.twitter.com/3NPqEBhqGq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money. #AntiBlackMoneyDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

However, the Opposition has been consistent with its criticism of demonetisation. On Wednesday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the note ban, calling it a "tragedy".

Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 8, 2017

Countrywide protests in the form of processions, rallies, and candle-light marches are being planned by Congress and other Opposition parties to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation.

Congress, which described the note ban decision as the "biggest scam" and "the largest government-abetted money laundering scheme", has asked all its state units to organise protests, processions, and marches to mark the day.

With inputs from PTI