You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Demonetisation anniversary: Narendra Modi thanks people, asks them to take survey on note ban

IndiaFP StaffNov, 08 2017 09:39:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted in support of demonetisation and asked the people to take a survey to tell him what they felt about the note ban.

A year ago, the central government scrapped old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. What eventually came to be seen as the biggest decision taken by the Narendra Modi government, became the centre point of discussions in politics. Modi also tweeted a video of the benefits of demonetisation and another infographic on the same issue. He also thanked the people "for steadfastly supporting the several measures".

However, the Opposition has been consistent with its criticism of demonetisation. On Wednesday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the note ban, calling it a "tragedy".

 

Countrywide protests in the form of processions, rallies, and candle-light marches are being planned by Congress and other Opposition parties to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation.

Congress, which described the note ban decision as the "biggest scam" and "the largest government-abetted money laundering scheme", has asked all its state units to organise protests, processions, and marches to mark the day.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 09:19 am | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017 09:39 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 12: Find out what you need to look out for in your last trimester



Cricket Scores



Top Stories