Demonetisation anniversary: 'Meghnada' Manmohan Singh's loot and plunder charge is ironic and amusing

It was in equal parts ironic and amusing to note Manmohan Singh's reiteration of the "loot and plunder" charge on demonetisation.

Ironic because it was Singh who was saying it and amusing because the irony was totally lost on him.

The former prime minister who kept fiddling with a disempowered office while a scam-ridden UPA burnt all around him, has long lost the right to take high moral ground on anything, leave alone demonetisation. His pious representations are fake.

The prime minister draws power from the Constitution but equally, in a democratic setup, power flows from the moral integrity of the leader. Singh let some of India's biggest scams happen under his watch, and managed to always remain a miraculous distance away from culpability even if some scam-ridden portfolios were under his command.

Nobody has forgotten how a special court summoned Singh in 2015 as "an accused" in coal block scam because there were enough "incriminating circumstances" to prosecute him for "criminal conspiracy", though the Supreme Court later allowed his plea against the summons.

The CBI may have argued before a special court in 2015 that A Raja, the former telecom minister in UPA-II "had made false representation and misled Singh" on 2G scam," but while that absolved the former prime minister, it didn't speak highly of his intelligence. More so when we consider, as Shalini Singh had reported in 2013 forThe Hindu, "Singh, far from being 'at arm’s length' from Raja’s controversial 2G decisions, directed officials in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to 'examine urgently' Raja’s letters outlining his intended decisions which eventually led to the 2G scam on 10 January, 2008."

There could be a thousand, valid criticisms against demonetisation but there is no denying that the basis of the step was a moral one. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi could shape the utterly disruptive move as some sort of a morality play depicting the "triumph of good over evil" to seize the political narrative. Arun Jaitley's quip that "organised loot and legalized plunder" refers more to the UPA-era scams rather than demonetisation wasn't far from the truth.

And when it comes to truth, the former prime minister is less than economical. During his extraordinary rant against demonetisation on Tuesday, Singh managed to bring bullet train into the discussion and called it an "exercise in vanity".

"The bullet train project, launched with much fanfare, is sadly an exercise in vanity and will not benefit either 6.5 crore Gujaratis or the nation," said Singh in Ahmedabad, adding that that the "government’s priority are misplaced."

It is curious that Singh would say so because in 2013, during a visit to Tokyo, Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe issued a joint statement laying down the modalities of setting up the bullet train system in India through Shinkasen technology.

AsIndia Today detailed in a report, "Singh noted Japan's interest in supporting the introduction of high speed railway systems in India and appreciated Japan's high level of expertise in designing and implementing Shinkansen (Bullet Train) systems."

Perhaps Singh wasn't lying on Tuesday. He may have simply forgotten the earlier joint statement or might even be suffering from a case of selective amnesia. Worryingly, this seems to be a chronic condition with Singh.

For instance, on Tuesday, while rebutting Modi's claims on Sardar Sarovar dam, the former prime minister said: "Modiji never held any meeting with me about the issue of the dam."

Modi earlier alleged that he had met Singh several times in the past as Gujarat chief minister to raise the issue of the dam on Narmada river but never got any reassurance or favourable response.

Curiously, newspaper reports show that such meetings between Singh and Modi took place, and the issue of Sardar Sarovar dam was indeed discussed.

A 2009 PTI report said: Modi meets PM, wants national status for Sardar Sarovar, while India Todayreported in 2013 that Modi met Singh. The report quoted the Gujarat chief minister as saying, "We discussed Gujarat's development. I also brought up the issue of the Sardar Sarovar dam and other pending state projects."

The Congress's strategy of periodically unleashing the 'Manmohan Singh weapon' seems to be badly backfiring. It is not very difficult to see through the strategy. Nobody takes prime minister-designate Rahul Gandhi seriously, least of all in matters of economics, therefore Congress feels obliged to field the former prime minister, hoping to use his academic credentials to bludgeon and smother the debate on political intent.

Congress no doubt believes that the middle class remains enamoured of Singh's foreign degrees and achievements as the finance minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government but are ready to forget his many shortcomings as prime minister, including outsourcing of responsibilities to a 'higher authority'. The leap in logic does not strike Congress strategists as untenable.

In this new avatar, therefore, Singh is to be selectively fielded to punch holes in government's narrative on Indian economy and like the mythical Meghanada, throw political darts at Modi from behind the cloud of his academic credentials. Nobody may question his wisdom or authority.

Congress may not have noticed, this assumption doesn't seem to be working.