Delhi's water crisis to ease as Haryana resumes supply of capital's share from Yamuna

New Delhi: The water shortage in the national capital will considerably ease on Wednesday with Haryana "resuming" supply of Delhi's share of water from the Yamuna.

A senior Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said Haryana has "already released some water" and the situation will improve on Wednesday. This will come as a respite to the people of north and central Delhi, severely hit by the shortage.

"It takes time for the water to reach Delhi. We expect the situation to improve," DJB CEO Keshav Chandra told PTI.

Late Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted that the Haryana Chief Secretary has "assured" the city government that water supply in Yamuna would be "back to normal" by Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia had threatened to move the court against Haryana for "withholding" Delhi's legal share of water and had also sought the intervention of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Two water treatment plants — Wazirabad and Chandrawal which treat around 220 MGD (million gallons per day) out of the 900 MGD treated in Delhi — were down to 60 percent of their capacity as the city was receiving around 80 MGD (million gallons per day) less than its share.

Out of the 900 MGD, around 550 (almost 60 per cent) comes from Haryana and the rest from Uttar Pradesh.

The Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, which comes under the New Delhi Municipal Council, and houses the PMO, the Rashtrapati Bhawan and residences of several Union ministers, judges, Army officers and bureaucrats, among others was affected by the shortage.

Almost every summer, Delhi and Haryana spar over water-sharing with each claiming that the other's demand exceeds the stipulated quantity.