Delhi's homeless write to Narendra Modi, request him to address issue on this month's 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi: With at least 44 deaths of homeless people reported in the national capital in the past one week, some of the homeless on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include their issues in his monthly radio address "Mann ki Baat".

"Through this letter, we want to draw your attention to the rising number of homeless people in the city, who help in the functioning of the city," Ikram, a homeless man residing near Kashmere Gate, wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

In the letter, he said that in the absence of a roof over their head, the homeless people were forced to die on the streets.

"In the last one week over 45 people have died on the streets during this winter season," he said.

He also said that instead of working for them, the city government was busy in blame game over the deaths of homeless.

Another homeless person, Rakesh Kumar wrote, "We homeless people too contribute in the nation building."

"But, as we are not able to find a roof for us, we live on the streets and also die here. Therefore, I request you to please include our issue in your Mann Ki Baat programme," he said.

According to a Delhi-based NGO, Centre for Holistic Development, at least 44 people have died in the city in the first week of January, while another 250 died in December last year.