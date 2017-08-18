Delhi's five star hotel security manager arrested for molesting woman executive granted bail

The security manager of a five-star hotel who was arrested in Delhi for allegedly molesting a 33-year-old woman employee was granted a bail on Friday, reported ANI

The arrest in the 30 July complaint filed by the woman came as a CCTV footage of the alleged incident was aired by TV channels in which the accused is purportedly seen trying to pull the woman's sari.

Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson for Delhi Police, said that the accused had been examined and the statement of the woman was taken after she approached the police with a complaint.

"Prima facie, the culpability on the part of the accused was found and he was arrested on Friday. Further investigation has been taken up," said Pathak, special commissioner of police (Operations).

The woman alleged that the man had pressured her to have physical relations with him and she was resisting his advances.

On 29 July, he called her for a birthday party to his room, offered to get her gifts and then tried to disrobe her, she alleged.

The woman told the police that she complained to the HR of the hotel but was sacked.

After the complaint was filed, the police questioned both the sides and following a probe, the accused was arrested on Friday, the officer said.

"After the woman lodged a complaint, a case was registered and the evidence she gave was being cross-checked. She also submitted some CCTV footages that were put under verification," Pathak said.

The accused said certain things to counter what the woman said and they were also examined.

Another officer privy to the investigation said that the accused claimed that the woman had a boyfriend at the workplace and he was abusive towards her. Their conduct was improper, the accused alleged.

The accused claimed that one of the cameras installed at the hotel had captured her boyfriend assaulting her, following which he was sacked, said the officer.

The woman wanted her boyfriend to be hired again and on that day, she had come to the security manager's room to plead for her boyfriend's job, the accused told the police.

He alleged that the CCTV footage was concocted and doctored.

However, the police arrested the accused since it was found that the accused had touched her sari and his conduct was improper.

