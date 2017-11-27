Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' again: AAP govt issues health advisory, urge people to stop smoking

New Delhi: With the air quality in the city slipping back into the "very poor" category, the Delhi government on Monday issued a health advisory urging the people to avoid smoking and stepping out during the early morning and late evening hours.

It also appealed to the city residents to carpool and use public transport, and not to burn dry leaves, crop residue, wood, coal, etc.

The government asked schools to avoid outdoor assemblies, sports and other physical activities in the early morning hours.

"Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also. Observe environment friendly behavior. Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions," the advisory read.

The government said the polluted air was taking a heavy toll on the health of the people and the national capital had been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution and lack of wind.

"It is a manmade situation... common sources could be direct result of burning of agricultural residue in neighboring states, industrial pollution, construction work, bursting of firecrackers, household combustion devices, burning of wood, coal, etc," it added.

The government also advised the people to go to the nearest medical facility if they feel breathless or palpitation and added that treatment was absolutely free in all government health facilities.

It called for extra precautions for high-risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with chronic obstructive pulmonary obstructive pulmonary diseases, heart disease and diabetes.

It suggested using N95 masks while going outdoor during the peak pollution hours.