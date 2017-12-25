Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category as volume of pollutants spike due to falling wind speed, moisture

New Delhi: Delhi had a grey Christmas on Monday under a thick cover of haze which brought down visibility even as volume of pollutants spiked, keeping air quality in the 'very poor' category.

The situation deteriorated after sunset with nine out of 17 stations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in the city recording 'severe' air quality, which may affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

The day's average Air Quality Index was 372, classified as 'very poor' by the CPCB. On Sunday, the reading was 305. The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management of the CPCB reflected the rising trend of PM2.5 and PM10, which are the most dominant pollutants in Delhi's air.

PM10 and PM 2.5 were recorded at 407 and 268.7 microgram per cubic metre (ug/m3) at 5 pm. The corresponding 24-hour-safe standards are 60 and 100.

At 6 am, the corresponding pollutants had readings of 141 and 253 ug/m3. Thereafter, their concentration rose through the day due to a fall in wind speed and presence of high-level of moisture, factors which trap pollutants.

Humidity was recorded as 100 percent by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pollution monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, which operates 10 stations in Delhi-NCR, recorded 24-hour average (rolling) of PM2.5 and PM10 at 205 and 328 ug/m3.

The SAFAR has forecast that levels of pollutants will remain more or less similar on Tuesday.