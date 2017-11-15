You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi’s air quality could improve by 90 percent if farmers outside national capital stop burning stubble post harvest

IndiaIndiaSpendNov, 15 2017 08:59:01 IST

By Mukta Patil

Farmers outside India’s capital have started to burn the post-harvest straw from their fields, heralding the onset of north India’s toxic-air season. Stopping the burning of such straw, or stubble, and other biomass could improve air quality in Delhi by 90 percent, according to a 2016 apportionment study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Stubble burning was banned in 2015 by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), India’s apex court on matters concerning the environment.

While the NGT asked Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan & UP to enforce the ban on agriculture crop-residue burning in 2015 (with fines ranging from Rs 2,500 for landowners, with less than two acres, to Rs 15,000 for farmers with over five acres, per incident of crop burning) the burn continues.

Farmers have said that removing stubble from farms is expensive, and not economically viable without state support.

To change that, on 13 October, the NGT ordered Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to name biomass energy plants and other industries that could use crop residue as fuel and asked these states to ensure farmers got equipment to remove stubble at low or no cost depending on their financial and land owning capacity.

We storified a thread of tweets put out on 16 October, 2017, to tell you how the stubble-burn affects the air over Delhi.

indispend logo


Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 08:59 am | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 08:59 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories