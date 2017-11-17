Delhi woman alleges gangrape at gunpoint by cab driver, his associate; police launch investigation

New Delhi: A woman has alleged she was kidnapped by a cab driver and his associate from south Delhi before being gangraped and looted in Greater Noida, police said.

Police on Thursday said the incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the victim had taken a cab from a place near Ansal Plaza to go to her residence in Rohini.

When the woman was waiting for autorickshaw, the accused cab driver, finding her alone, offered her a lift to drop her residence in Rohini. He drove to Dhaula Kaun area from where his associate boarded the car and both began misbehaving with her.

"They threatened her and forcibly took her to a deserted place in Greater Noida and allegedly took turns to rape her on gun point," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

"They raped her for over five hours before dropping her on Wednesday morning near Greater Noida," the police officer said.

The accused also took away her gold ornaments, 'mangal sutra', cell phone and Rs 12,000 in cash, Biswal said.

A case has been registered in Hauz Khas police station and investigation is underway to identify the accused cab driver and his associate, he added.