Delhi University student arrested for mowing down man near Kamla Nagar market, gets bail

New Delhi: A Delhi University student has been arrested after he mowed down a man with his speeding BMW car here, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accident happened on 10 January and the accused was arrested the next day but later released on bail. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

"The accused student, Abhinav Sahni was behind the wheels. He was accompanied by his friends on the day of the accident," a senior police officer said.

"The speeding red-coloured BMW was coming from Kamla Nagar market, when it hit Shiv Nath, 50, who was crossing the road. Shiv Nath was flung several metres into the air," he said, adding that Sahni fled the spot in his car.

Some passersby later informed police and Shiv Nath was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added.

"On the basis of the CCTV footage, the accused was later identified as Sahni, a student of Khalsa college, and he was arrested on 11 January," the police officer added.