Delhi University first cut-off list for admission to be out on 23 June

New Delhi: Delhi University's first cut-off list will be announced on 23 June evening, after it was deferred for three days from 20 June.

Though the varsity had announced six cut-off lists earlier, as of now dates for five have been announced, according to a release.

After the announcement of first cut-off on 23 June evening, admissions for it would begin the next day, the DU registrar said in a release.

The second, third, fourth and fifth cut-offs will be announced on 1, 7, 13 and 18 July respectively.

The timing for documents verification and approval for admissions will be between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm for morning colleges and 4 pm to 7 pm for evening colleges.

"After approval of admissions, the applicant has to log on to undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment which can be done till noon of the next day of the given admission list deadline," said the release.