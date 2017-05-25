Delhi University admissions 2017: Over 58,000 online applications received since Monday

New Delhi: Over 58,000 students have registered online for admissions to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes since Monday.

Online registration for admissions to undergraduate programmes began on Monday at 6 pm for 60 UG courses in 62 colleges affiliated with the varsity with around 54,000 seats. The admissions will continue till 12 June.

"Out of 58,475 registrations, 43,168 applicants have submitted their personal details," officer on special duty, admissions, Ashutosh Bhardwaj said in a release.

Of the students who submitted personal details, the number of male applicants are 24,822, while 18,334 are female and 12 are transgender.

"Students belonging to unreserved category are 28,192, Other Backward Class 9,322, Schedule Caste 4,439 and Schedule Tribe 1,215," a release by the university said.

BA (Hons) English, BCom(Hons), BA(Hons) Economics continue to be much preferred courses.

Delhi University is scheduled to announce its first cut-off list on 20 June. As of now, six cut-off dates have been

announced. However, further cut-off lists may be announced depending on vacant seats in colleges.

Applicants for some subjects like Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) have to appear for entrance test.