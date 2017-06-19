Delhi University admissions 2017: Mathematics now compulsory for four vocational courses

Students aspiring to opt for the vocational training courses in the Delhi University will now have to compulsorily include mathematics in their best of four percentage. According to a report in The Indian Express, the varsity has made Mathematics a compulsory subject in four out of its seven vocational courses. Printing technology, web-design, software development and banking operations will now include Maths in the curriculum.

Earlier, applicants could include any four top scoring subjects to calculate aggregate percentage while applying for admissions. However, after the new notification, Mathematics will have to be included along with one language and two other top scoring subjects for calculating the percentage for the said courses.

The newspaper report, however, added that the subject will not be compulsory for BVoc in healthcare management, retail management and information technology.

The university had, only last year, introduced seven new vocational course after the University Grants Commission had given its nod for a three-year Bachelor of Vocational studies course in 2014, according to India Today. In a departure from trend, the university's Academic Council (AC) had introduced these courses at Maharaja Agrasen College, Kalindi College, Jesus and Mary College and Ramanujan College recognising the need for vocational courses focused on industry requirements and practical skill development. These courses have up to 50 seats each and are open to candidates from all streams.

The BVoc courses were introduced with multiple entry and exit points, which means that the students can choose to exit the course at the end of first/second year with a diploma/advanced diploma, respectively, according to Hindustan Times.

"These courses have been developed by the UGC as per NSQF of Ministry of Skill Development emphasizing on skill-based education in consultation with National Skills Development Corporation," the newspaper reported.