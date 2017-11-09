Delhi to continue choking: Pollution control norms meant to improve air quality face implementation hurdles

If air quality in Delhi doesn't improve at the earliest, the national capital is likely to witness extremely stringent pollution control measures. These measures, suggested by the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP), are likely to be welcomed by the long-suffering citizens of Delhi, but past experience tells us that the road ahead will not be easy.

The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday recommended three pollution control measures to be implemented immediately — quadrupling of parking fees in Delhi-NCR; slashing Metro fares during off-peak hours; and a complete closure of brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers across NCR till further notice. These measures are suggested in the sixth level of the 'Graded Response Action Plan'.

The rules come into effect at a time when air quality has plummeted in Delhi. Pollution is said to be at "severe" levels when ambient PM2.5 or PM10 concentration value is more than 250 µg/m3 or 430µg/m3 respectively.

In pursuant to the Supreme Court order dated 2 December, 2016, in the matter of MC Mehta vs. Union of India regarding air quality in the National Capital Region, a 'Graded Response Action Plan' was prepared for implementation under different air quality index categories: Moderate and poor, very poor, severe and severe+ as per the national air quality index. Seven categories of measures to tackle different levels of air pollution are mandated by the 'GRAP'.

The EPCA is the body that recommends measures to be taken and their implementation. Delhi's air quality has currently reached the sixth level — 'severe' — as per the GRAP standards, which meant immediate measures to tackle the situation were to be taken. But soon after the EPCA announced these measures on Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Metro authority expressed reservations about implementing them.

Hindustan Times quoted Ranbir Singh, commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, as saying that decisions regarding parking fees can be taken only at civic body meetings, and no such meeting is scheduled in the near future. "As per the Delhi Municipal Act, we are bound to seek approval from the civic body's deliberative wing before taking any decision on increasing parking rates," he said. However, the official said that he will request the mayor to give an anticipatory nod to increase parking fees.

Similar difficulties were also cited by the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation regarding slashing Metro fares. Quoting an unnamed source in the DMRC, Hindustan Times reported that the corporation cannot take a unilateral call to increase fares, but needs the Centre's approval to do so. "Delhi Metro fares can only be changed by forming a fare fixation committee. The committee's order can be overruled only by another fare fixation committee that only the central government can form," the official said.

The problems cited by the MCDs and the DMRC are an indicator of the reality that the NCR currently faces: Of the three suggested by the EPCA, only one can be implemented immediately, ie, complete closure of brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers. As for the two other recommendations, it remains to be seen if they can be implemented.

And if the EPCA makes the norms any more stringent, like it suggested it would, the challenge in implementing GRAP may become even tougher. The environment protection authority on Tuesday, while announcing these measures, had also said that it would set the bar on pollution control much higher.

Indicating that the EPCA is likely to take the GRAP-suggested norms to a seventh level from the existing sixth, it advised the government to get ready to stop construction activities and to implement odd-even scheme.

The seventh level of GRAP will entail stopping the entry of trucks into Delhi, stopping construction activities, introduction of odd-even traffic norms, and even schemes for private vehicles based on licence plate numbers and minimal exemptions.

But even here, the EPCA may face a barrier in implementing two out of the four norms mentioned. Stopping the entry of truck traffic not intended to Delhi is an old idea of the Centre, and hasn't been fulfilled because of delays in the eastern periphery highway project initiated by it. Trucks headed to other states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have no choice but to pass through Delhi since there is no alternative route bypassing it. This causes traffic snarls and also spikes pollution in the city.

In 2015, the Centre had initiated the construction of an eastern peripheral highway bypassing Delhi for these trucks. But the scheme has seen a number of roadblocks and has also missed deadlines on account of land issues, with local farmers in Noida and Ghaziabad protesting the move. The latest deadline says the highway will be completed by March 2018, but that's too far away for the EPCA to be able to implement the flow of trucks into the city.

Another measure mentioned in the seventh level of GRAP is to stop construction work. And though this isn't impossible, it would require sanction from the Centre, since a number of big-ticket projects are undergoing in and around Delhi, including the construction of more Metro lines.