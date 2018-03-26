Delhi: Suspected gang steals valuables from police commissioner's car in Civil Lines

New Delhi: Valuables and documents were stolen from the car of a former Delhi Police commissioner in Civil Lines area, the police said on Monday. The theft from Brijesh Kumar Gupta's car took place on Saturday with the thieves fleeing with an i-pad, Rs 30,000 and some important documents. It is suspected that the 'thak thak' gang may be involved.

Jatin Narwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Gupta's driver. No arrests have been made so far in the case.

The incident happened when Gupta was travelling to Chandigarh in his car and had stopped his vehicle near the Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara. Gupta and his driver were shifting things to another car. They left one of the cars unlocked and unattended, police said. Later, they realised that valuables were missing from the car and then the police were informed.

Police are questioning local criminals and members of gangs active in that area. They are also scanning CCTV footages from the area for clues. Gupta, a 1975-batch IPS officer, became the Delhi Police commissioner in 2010 and retired in 2012 from service. Calls and text messages to Gupta went unanswered.