Delhi smog: Trucks, heavy vehicles banned from entering state till Sunday as authorities look to curb pollution

New Delhi: Entry points on the national capital's borders will be sealed by the Delhi police for trucks, except those carrying essential items, following the Delhi lieutenant governor's order in view of the alarming pollution situation in the city.

The LG, Anil Baijal, has directed the Delhi traffic police and municipal corporations to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from 11 pm beginning Thursday till 12 November.

The authorities banned entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, after the Supreme Court mandated green panel, the EPCA, announced that pollution levels had hit "severe plus" in Delhi.

The decisions were approved by the LG in a meeting on Thursday. Joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said that all border entry points of Delhi will be sealed for trucks.

Neighboring districts administrations have been requested to deploy adequate manpower at all border entry points in their respective areas and help the Delhi police in implementing the directions, she said.

The authorities of the neighbouring states have also been requested to ensure other motorists are not affected due to the restrictions.

