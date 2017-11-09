Delhi smog: Odd-even scheme to return from 13-17 November; women, two-wheelers exempted

New Delhi: The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the city, the state government announced on Thursday.

The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

"The exemptions will be similar as last year and there is no need for people to panic", he told reporters.

The minister also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a meeting of chief ministers of Delhi and adjoining states to find a solution to the crisis.

The Delhi government has directed DTC to hire 500 buses from private contractors to tackle the rush of commuters during the odd-even implementation week.

"Delhi Metro has also promised to provide 100 small buses during the period. Schools will be free to provide their buses voluntarily. However, there will be no compulsion," Gahlot said.

CNG vehicles will be exempt but will need to have stickers in place. These will be available at 22 IGL stations across Delhi from 2 pm tomorrow.

"The old stickers which were issued in the last edition of odd-even will be valid too," the minister said.

Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates.

Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice — from 1-15 January and 15-30 April.