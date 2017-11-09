Delhi smog crisis: Arvind Kejriwal says Centre, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi govts must come together to combat stubble burning

New Delhi: Keeping political differences aside, the Centre, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi governments must come together to find a permanent solution to stubble burning which leads to high pollution every year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He said his government does not want to take any decision to tackle the situation in haste, which later would create a lot of problems for Delhiites.

Addressing a gathering at an event in New Delhi, Kejriwal said banning entry of trucks, construction activities and introducing odd-even is not the solution to high pollution level.

"Setting politics aside, Centre, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi should come together to find a solution to stubble burning which causes high pollution level during this time every year. I have been seeking a meeting with both Haryana and Punjab chief ministers since yesterday (Wednesday), but I have not received any response," Kejriwal said.

He said that fining farmers is not the solution.

The chief minister also hinted that Delhi government may make some financial contribution to stop stubble burning if neighbouring states do the same.

"Punjab and Haryana should evolve a technology and give financial assistance to stop stubble burning. If health cost is a lot on illness, then we may make some contributions because it is the responsibility of all," he said.

