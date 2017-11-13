Delhi smog: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda plans to move 'Right to Clean Air Bill' in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi requesting him to constitute a committee to tackle air pollution in the capital.

"I am planning to move a 'Right to Clean Air Bill' as a private member's bill in the Lok Sabha. I shall put together thoughts of the citizens and experts in the bill," Hooda told media in New Delhi.

"I have written to the prime minister requesting him to constitute a high-level committee, including the chief ministers of north Indian states. The committee will be headed by the prime minister himself. Everybody should rise above political lines, sit together and should present before the country a plan with budgetary provisions."

In his letter to the prime minister, Hooda said, "We need to rise above political blame games and find a lasting solution to this problem for the sake of our next generation."

"As reports suggest that National clean energy and environment fund is being used towards compensating the states' revenue loss due to GST, in this context, I request you to also use the funds towards tackling the issue of pollution in Delhi, NCR and North India," he added.

