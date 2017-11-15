You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi smog: Arvind Kejriwal meets Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh, discusses stubble burning, air pollution

IndiaFP StaffNov, 15 2017 13:42:56 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Chandigarh on Wednesday morning and met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the issue of stubble burning and air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Kejriwal is being accompanied by Delhi's environment minister Imran Hussain and environment secetary Keshav Chandra.

Kejriwal was greeted with protests by activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress when he reached the Chandigarh airport.

Opposition leaders in Haryana criticised Khattar for agreeing to meet Kejriwal, saying the Delhi chief minister was raking up the issue only to blame farmers in Haryana and Punjab for causing air pollution by burning stubble.

The Delhi chief minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal/ PTI

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal/ PTI

Kejriwal had also written to the chief ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.

On Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal's request to meet and instead asked him to refrain from "trying to politicise a serious issue". Singh said that air pollution in NCR was not an inter-state matter and needed the Centre's intervention.

Air quality in the National Capital Region saw a marginal improvement from "severe plus" to "severe" on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 01:42 pm | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 01:42 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories