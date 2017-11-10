Delhi smog: Air quality shows improvement even as pollution remain 'severe' for fourth day

New Delhi: Dense smog continued to hung over Delhi and the national capital region for the fourth day on Friday, leaving people gasping for breath during the morning hours.

According to the MeT department, the visibility remained at 1,000 metres at 5.30 am, but it dropped to 400 metres at 8.30 am. The minimum temperature settled at 13 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 93 percent.

The department said there was a possibility of light winds later in the day, which may clear the smog choking the region. "The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius," an official said.

A choking blanket of smog enveloped the national capital this week, prompting authorities to announce the Odd-Even policy from 13 November for five days, closure of schools till Sunday and a four-fold hike in parking fee for vehicles.

The policy mandates private vehicles to ply on the basis of the last digit on their number plates - odd-numbered cars on odd dates and even-numbered cars on even dates.

