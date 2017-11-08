You are here:
Delhi smog LIVE updates: 20 of 21 monitoring stations report severe air quality; air pollution kills eight people a day in capital

IndiaFP StaffNov, 08 2017 11:53:22 IST
  • 11:53 (IST)

    Weather conditions in Delhi on Wednesday

    The visibility was recorded at 300 meters both at 5.30 am and 8.30 am, reports PTI. The minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, even as humidity levels were high. The humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 8.30 am. The Met office has forecast clear skies for the rest of the day.

  • If stubble burning was the reason, wouldn't Chandigarh be affected too?

    Firstpost talked to Nita Soans, CEO, Kaiterra, maker of Laser Egg, an Air Quality Monitor who said, "the farmers are only given 15 days to sow the next plant (wheat), and market and thresh the first one. Multiple harvesting leaves them with no other option but to burn the spike. If this was the prime cause of smog, wouldn't Chandigarh, the capital of Haryana and Punjab, have also been affected by smog? Panchkula is 177 PM 2.5 (Unhealthy) right now and ITO in central Delhi is 661 (Hazardous)."

    She added, "Delhi-NCR generally has a high baseline PM2.5 reading post October but firecrackers and crop burning lead to extreme spikes like the ones we have seen in the past two days. Farmers have been burning their crops several times over the last few weeks and for the last few weeks. Delhi-NCR missed spikes on Tuesday because of the wind direction. The wind direction changed over the last few days and this has lead to the hazardous P2.5 readings. The wind could be the reason why Panchkula has a lower reading than Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. The farmers need to be given better alternatives to crop burning and this is where the Government and rice producers need to come in."

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Eight people die everyday in Delhi due to pollution

    Air pollution is responsible for 3,000 premature deaths in Delhi every year, according to The Hindu. That works out to eight deaths a day. Further, one in three Delhi kids has reduced lung function and high propensity for increased pulmonary haemorrhage.

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Only innovative ideas which don't burden farmers can end stubble burning

    Stubble burning has been widely blamed for the spike in Delhi's air pollution. Sucha Singh Gill writing for The Print argues that the problem can be handled using innovative thinking and creative solutions. These include mixing the stubble into soil, making manure and use in the packaging industry.

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Even the vast expanse of trees in Sanjay Van can't counter the air pollution in Delhi

    Image sourced by Piyush Raj

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requests all state governments in Delhi-NCR to take effective steps to mitigate pollution

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Noida Expressway facing visibility issues

  • 11:08 (IST)

    20 out of 21 recording stations in Delhi report 'severe' air quality

    Doordarshan has reported that out of 21 reporting stations in the capital, 20 have reported "severe" air quality on Wednesday. Pollution levels have risen to "dangerous" levels, the broadcaster has said.

  • Delhi residents demand all school students be given masks

    As air quality levels dip across Delhi, residents are demanding that all school and college students in the capital be provided with masks at subsidised rates by the state government.

  • Despite order mandating schools remain shut, many pvt institutes open on Wednesday

    Despite the Delhi government's order to shut primary schools on Wednesday, many private schools remained open. SK Bhattacharya, principal of Bal Bharti School, said that private schools were only "advised" to be shut on Wednesday, and there was no order necessitating this.

    Ashok Agarwal of the Indian Parents' Association expressed surprise about how the government could display such negligence. He said that there are more than 5,000 private schools in Delhi and 23 lakh student go to them.

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Delhi citizens urged to stay indoors for two more days

    Dr KK Aggarwal, president of the Indian Medical Association, was quoted as saying by India TV that all citizens have been advised to remain indoors. "PM10 is still at a dangerous level, but it's lesser than yesterday. People have been recommended to take precautions for the next two days — stay indoors, don't go out for exercises or walks."

  • 10:49 (IST)

    Coordinated regional plan needed to tackle pollution meance: Air Pollution Task Force

    Namit Arora, member of the Air Pollution Task Force (2016-17), Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, called air pollution a "serious public health issue" across India. "While Delhi can do a lot more to tackle air pollution, a more coordinated regional plan is necessary to truly address this menace. Sadly, the central government has utterly failed to deliver leadership and effective action on the air pollution front. What will it take to get our state and central governments to work together to tackle big ticket items like emission control, public transportation, waste management, dust reduction, crop burning, and biomass burning for cooking and warmth?" he asked. "That said, however," he added, "It’s also important to note that citizens too need to do their part to help reduce air pollution through their daily actions: Drive less, recycle, avoid diesel, don’t burn stuff, get involved to agitate and educate."

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Temperature drops to season's coldest on Wednesday

    Smog-like conditions have blocked the Sun since Tuesday and have resulted in low temperatures as the mercury plummeted to 14 degree Celsius, over two degrees lower than Tuesday, reports Hindustan Times.

  • School administrations say there was no binding order to shut schools

    Despite the Delhi government's order to shut down primary schools on Wednesday, many private schools remained open. SK Bhattacharya, Principal of Bal Bharti School said that the private schools were only advised to keep primary schools shut. He added that there was no binding order to shut schools. Ashok Agarwal of the Indian Parents Association expressed surprise at how the government could show such negligence to the students of private schools. He said that there are more than 5,000 private schools in Delhi catering to 23 lakhs students.

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Delhi pollution in the red

    Most areas show pollution levels much above even 'severe' limits. The live air quality in Delhi can be checked here.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Sun still not visible in parts of Noida at 9.40am

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Residents finding it hard to stay outdoors without inhalers

  • Residents ask for ban on entry of trucks into the city

    Ashutosh Dixit, a functionary of URJA, a joint platform of Resident Welfare Associations told Firstpost that in order to control pollution the Delhi government should stop entry of trucks into the city. He added that stopping of construction work is also to be considered.

  • Middle and high-school children suffer while going to school

    Middle and high-school children are still going to schools as no emergency holiday has been announced for them. Some were wearing masks but a large number were without masks. Almost everyone is complaining about their eyes burning.

    The Firstpost reporter received a call from his son's school informing him that his son has been shifted to the school's hospital. This was due to the exposure to air pollution on the way to school.

  • Dr KK Aggarwal, National President of IMA, on what precautions should be taken against the pollution in Delhi

  • 09:35 (IST)

    Not the best day to take selfies in Delhi

  • 09:23 (IST)

    Visual of smog on NH24 in Ghaziabad

    Image sourced by Vivek Anand

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Ghaziabad schools closed

    Ghaziabad schools will be closed due to declining air quality in the NCR region, according to The Indian Express. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari also said that construction activities in the region will be suspended for at least a week.

  • 09:03 (IST)

    Video of stubble burning in Punjab which caused air quality to decline in Delhi

  • 08:57 (IST)

    Heavy smog around India Gate on Wednesday morning

  • 08:50 (IST)

    Air Quality goes beyond maximum levels in some areas

    Business Standard reported that air quality went beyond maximum levels in some parts of Delhi. According to the US Embassy's real-time air quality index, RK Puram faced AQI of 999 which is the highest possible rating.

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Heavy smog at Yamuna Bank

  • 08:46 (IST)

    International publications take note of Delhi pollution

    The Guardian noted that a public health emergency has been declared by doctors in Delhi after the air quality plunged to levels likened to smoking at least 50 cigarettes in a single day.

  • 08:33 (IST)

    Graded Action Plan kicks in

    The Graded Action Plan kicked in after air quality hit "severe" levels, reported The Times of India. Some of the measures in place now include: Closure of brick kilns, hot-mix plants; shutting down of all stone crushers; more buses on roads; greater frequency of metro, lower fares in off-peak hours etc.

  • 08:28 (IST)

    Manish Sisodia steps in to ensure that primary schools stay closed

  • 08:22 (IST)

    Smog or fog?

    Experts are not calling the phenomenon smog as smoke (the primary ingredient of smog) is not present, reported Hindustan Times. However a senior DPCC official differed saying, “Fog, in which you have only water particles, is white in colour. But in Delhi, the colour of the fog is grey. There are definitely pollutants and toxic gases in the air. We can term it as smog.”

  • 08:17 (IST)

    Smog in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area

  • 08:13 (IST)

    Close to zero visibility near Sector 44 in Noida. Image from early Wednesday morning

  • 08:01 (IST)

    IMA calls New Delhi a 'public health emergency state'

    Hindustan Times quotes the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as describing New Delhi as a "public health emergency state" as suspended particulate matter in air stays at "hazardous" level on Tuesday across all monitoring stations.

  • 07:57 (IST)

    Image from Kaushambi area of Delhi. Visibility down to 15 metres, pollution apparent indoors too

    Image sourced by Sanjay Singh

  • 07:50 (IST)

    Fourfold increase in parking fees across NCR

    The Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority​ (a Supreme-court appointed pollution control panel with sweeping powers) announced a fourfold hike in parking fees across NCR, reported Hindustan Times. It also asked the Metro rail corporation to reduce fares during off-peak hours.

  • 07:35 (IST)

    Visuals from NCR on Wednesday morning: Heavy smog engulfs region

  • 07:29 (IST)

    Pollution reported to be worse on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday

  • 07:28 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal's request for appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan denied as latter is out of country

    On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan, which was denied as the latter was in Germany to attend a climate change summit. A government official said the chief minister wanted to discuss with the Union minister the possible emergency measures required to bring down high pollution level.

    "The chief minister has sought time from Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. However, his (Vardhan) office replied that he is not available and is out (of country). A meeting would be possible only on 9 November," the official said.

  • 07:21 (IST)

    Adjoining areas affected too: Visual from Sector 44 Noida at 7.15 am on Wednesday

    Image sourced by BV Rao

  • 07:16 (IST)

    Next few days likely to be just as bad

    The Times of India quoted experts as saying that the next few days are likely to be just as bad, as pollutants were accumulating due to calm wind conditions and high humidity, The sudden drop in air quality is a result of crop-burning pollutants coming in from Punjab and Haryana, and moisture coming in from Uttar Pradesh.

  • 07:10 (IST)

    Authorities fail to prevent stubble burning in Delhi's adjoining states

    So far, authorities have failed in preventing stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in winters, which increases air pollution in the region, reported Livemint. CPCB data says that air quality at majority of monitoring stations was at "severe" levels on Tuesday.

  • 06:57 (IST)

    Schools under all the three municipal corporations in Delhi to remain closed on Wednesday

    East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) mayor Neema Bhagat confirmed that all schools under EDMC will remain closed on Wednesday, according to Financial Express.

  • 06:55 (IST)

    Delhi's AAP government tweeted a list of the five steps it has taken to combat air pollution

  • 06:54 (IST)

    Air Quality Index fell to its worst on Tuesday

    On Tuesday, the air quality index in Delhi fell to its worst this year, 448 on a scale of 500, reported The Indian ExpressDeputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government was ready to bring back the odd-and-even transport scheme and restrict trucks if there is an “emergency” (AQI above 500).

  • 06:39 (IST)

    Updates for 8 November begin here

  • 20:22 (IST)

    'EPCA directions are mandatory, legally mandated'

    The EPCA's directions to "immediately" slash metro fares and hike parking fees today put authorities in Delhi in a spot, but the law is clear that the Supreme Court-appointed body's orders are binding.

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it was yet to take a decision on slashing fares temporarily, while municipal bodies argued their standing committees will have to clear the decision on enhancing parking fees first.

    PCA member Sunita Narain told PTI that the orders are legally mandated. The decisions have been conveyed to the chief secretaries of the states who will in
    turn ensure their implementation, she said. PTI

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Haryana govt changes school timings

    In view of the dense smog that has engulfed the state during the past few days, the Haryana government has decided that the timings of all government aided and unaided private schools will be from 9 a to 3.30 pm till 30 November.

    Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said in an official release that these orders will be applicable with immediate effect.- PTI

  • 18:21 (IST)

    Manish Sisodia asks schools not to hold any outdoor activities 

Thick smog hampered visibility at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, affecting operations and leading to over 300 flights being delayed by up to two hours.

Poor visibility rendered one of the runways inoperable during the morning hours, leaving airport officials with just one airstrip of the total three to handle as many as 45 incoming and outgoing flights every hour.

Sources at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport said that due to low visibility on runway 9/27, they could only use runway 10/28 in the morning.

The third runway 11/29 is shut from Tuesday for three days for maintenance.

The sources said that the second runway was opened after visibility improved.

People commute through smog in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

An airport official said that "most departures" were delayed through the day.

The sources said that many morning flights were rescheduled for non-peak hours in the evening, with travel plans for many passengers going for a toss.

The India Meteorological Department said that runway visibility between 7am and 8am was less than 200 metres and improved around 11am.

"Due to heavy air traffic congestion at #Delhi, departure delays up to 90 minutes are expected at Delhi airport till 1900 hours," Jet Airways informed passengers on Twitter.

"Flights to and from Delhi may get delayed by up to 2 hours due (to) runway closure for maintenance," Vistara tweeted.

Around 7 am, four flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Finnair had to do a go-around or abort landing. These include a flight each of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Finnair, according to the airport official.

At least one IndiGo flight was diverted to Jaipur because the pilots were not trained to operate the plane under poor visibility conditions.

The airport had already curtailed the total number of flights because of the maintenance work planned on Runway 11/29 and airlines had cancelled many flights between 7 November and 9 November.

As a result, the airport will be handling only 70 per cent of the flights it witnesses everyday — down from 1,100 to 800.

This means passengers will have fewer flight options to book and an increase in demand from travellers.

Delhi's air quality was at the season's worst today due to a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture. Visibility levels plunged as a thick blanket of haze hung low over the city.


Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 11:11 am | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017 11:53 am


