Delhi sealing drive meet ends in chaos: FIR against AAP members on BJP's complaint; police to procure CCTV footage

New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they have registered a case following a complaint by the BJP's city unit that its leaders were attacked by AAP legislators and workers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and that they were probing the matter. He said the police will procure CCTV camera footage of the incident.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Delhi BJP general-secretary Ravinder Gupta with Civil Lines police station. He named AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Akhilesh Tripathi, Rajesh Rishi, Sanjeev Jha and Jitender Tomar in his complaint.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijender Gupta, alleged that AAP leaders and workers "misbehaved" with members of a BJP delegation at Kejriwal's residence, where they had gone to discuss solutions to provide relief to traders hit by a sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that woman mayors of BJP-ruled north and east civic bodies — Preety Agarwal and Neema Bhagat respectively — along with Gupta and his personal assistant were "attacked" at the chief minister's residence.