Delhi: Sanitation worker dies while cleaning sewer at hospital; three others hospitalised

New Delhi: A sanitation worker died while cleaning a sewer at a government hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, while three others were hospitalised, according to media reports.

Delhi: One sanitation worker died while cleaning sewage in LNJP Hospital, three other hospitalised. — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2017

Rishi Pal, 40, along with Bishan, 30, Kiran Pal, 25, and Sumit, 30, fell unconscious allegedly after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning the sewer at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

"While Rishi Pal died, the other three are undergoing treatment," a Delhi fire service official told IANS.

The incident was reported around 12.30 pm.

It is tenth such death in Delhi in just over a month.

On 12 August, two brothers died of suffocation while cleaning a septic pit at a mall in Shahdara in east Delhi.

On 6 August, three persons died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi.

On 15 July, four persons died after inhaling poisonous gases as they entered a water harvesting tank in Ghitorni in south Delhi.

With inputs from IANS