Delhi registers 945 dengue, 339 chikungunya cases so far this year, says official report

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded a total of 945 cases of dengue and 339 cases of chikungunya, according to the latest data released by civic agencies on Monday.

Out of the 945 dengue cases, 435 patients are residents of Delhi, while 510 are from neighbouring states.

Similarly, in the case of chikungunya, 208 patients are from Delhi, while 131 from neighbouring states are undergoing treatment in the hospitals of national capital.

The data takes into account cases recorded up to 26 August.

In Delhi, areas under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation saw maximum cases of both dengue and chikungunya. Twenty-five chikungunya cases and 95 dengue cases have been reported from these areas.

The national capital has so far witnessed one death caused by dengue. A 12-year-old boy succumbed to the vector-borne disease on 1August at the city's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Delhi has also saw 244 cases of malaria, with 76 fresh cases being reported in the month of August alone.

The worst dengue and chikungunya outbreak in Delhi was in 2015 with 15,867 cases and the number fell to 7,760 in 2016.

As far as malaria is concerned, in the last one decade 2012 saw the highest number of 822 cases in Delhi.