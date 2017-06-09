Delhi Police's Special Cell arrests gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested an aide of notorious gangster Chhota Shakeel.

Sources said that Junaid Chowdhry was arrested on Wednesday night in east Delhi.

He was earlier arrested last year in June along with three others with arms and hawala money sent by Shakeel. They had been planning to kill a Hindu Sabha chief Swami Chakrapani at that time.

Chowdhry remained in jail for three-four months and was later released on bail.

He contacted Shakeel again but after his bail was cancelled, he was sent to Tihar. Later, he was again released on bail and once more got in touch with Shakeel.

Chowdhry then started carrying out the gangster's Delhi-based activities. He is currently being interrogated.