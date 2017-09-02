Delhi Police visits site of Sunanda Pushkar's death after Delhi HC slams delay in probe

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team on Friday visited the five-star hotel where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances, two days after the Delhi High Court expressed unhappiness over the delay in the probe into her death.

The team visited the hotel's suite where Pushkar was found dead in January 2014 and stayed there for three hours, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The team comprised Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-II (South) Manishi Chandra, an assistant commissioner of police and an inspector.

Referring to the fact that the incident took place in January 2014, a bench of Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar had on Wednesday said nothing concrete had emerged in the case even after three-and-a-half years.

The court's remarks had come after Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that the Delhi Police was not treating BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's plea as an adversarial one and the investigation was being conducted with "utmost diligence".

Swamy, who has filed a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI-led special investigation probe into Pushkar's death, had said he was not seeking exclusion of the Delhi Police from the SIT.

Various reports have suggested that Pushkar's death was unnatural but delay in getting the scientific report was an attempt to sabotage the probe, he had alleged.