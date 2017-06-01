Delhi Police seizes over 500 cartons of liquor allegedly being smuggled to Bihar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has seized over 500 cartons of liquor near Chhatarpur, which were allegedly being smuggled to Bihar, where prohibition is in force, by two persons who pretended to be transporting vegetables.



The Crime Branch of the police has arrested the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

According to Verma, the liquor cartons were being transported to Patna from Gurgaon via a "specially designed truck".

Police laid a trap near Chhatarpur in south Delhi and apprehended the accused.

"When stopped, the driver of the truck said that he was carrying vegetables to be delivered to Noida. The truck was then thoroughly checked and around 520 cartons of liquor were seized," he said.

Police claimed the accused have told them that the consignment of a Gurgaon-based liquor supplier was to be off-loaded in Patna.

The accused claimed that they had transported such consignments earlier too, the DCP said.