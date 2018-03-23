Delhi Police halts JNU students, teachers' march to Parliament near INA market using water cannons

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) marched from the university campus to Parliament to protest against the privatisation of education, compulsory attendance and to demand the arrest of professor Atul Johri, among other issues.

Delhi: JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTU) and students of JNU march from University campus to Parliament to register their protest against privatisation of education, demanding suspension of Prof #AtulJohri and other issues. pic.twitter.com/qFW0VgGFQZ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

However, the protest was halted by Delhi Police, who also used water cannons and detained the protesters, ANI reported.

According to Times Now, the police officials stopped the march near INA market in South Delhi, triggering clashes.

The students and teachers were also demanding the suspension of Professor Atul Johri, who is accused of sexually harassing several students, according to India Today.

Johri, who was arrested on Tuesday, was later released on bail. The arrest was made after incessant protests by various student bodies after cases of sexual harassment against him came to light.

On Monday, the students had clashed with the Delhi Police in front of Vasant Kunj police station. Protesting students had blocked the highway, breached police barricades, and refused to attend classes until action is taken against Johri.

The other demands include immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implementing compulsory attendance.

The withdrawal of the executive council decision on constitution of a committee to take action against individual teachers is also a demand, JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz said.

The JNUTA had earlier launched a three-day 'Satyagraha' inside the campus to raise these demands.

With inputs from agencies