Delhi police Commissioner says crime figures high in capital due to fair registration of complaints

New Delhi: A day after Delhi was declared as a "crime capital" by the NCRB, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday said it was unfair to compare Delhi which is a union territory with other major cities, and it recorded high figures due to fair registration of complaints.

In a press note, Patnaik emphasised the efficiency of the "professional" Delhi Police which never ignores any complaint and immediately lodges an FIR after getting one.

Responding to the data revealed by the national Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), he said due to fair registration of complaints in Delhi, the figures of criminal cases were high. "Especially women-related complaints are immediately taken into concern here and Delhi Police promptly act on the complaints due to which Delhi's figures are higher than anywhere else," Patnaik said.

The Delhi Police chief also added that data was in comparison to 2015 but in the present year - 2017, there is downfall in cases in Delhi as compared with previous year (2016).

"In 2017, heinous crimes like murder and attempt to murder have decreased by 24 per cent. Simultaneously, crime against women under three heads (rape, molestation and outraging modesty of women) have been remarkably less this year when it is compared with last year," he said.

Patnaik also urged to the Delhi Police to stay aware of any crime incidents and act promptly to nab the accused or try to stop the criminal before they commit any crime.