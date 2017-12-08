You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi Police busts fake education board, arrests six people for defrauding students

IndiaIANSDec, 08 2017 12:29:57 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a fake education board operating as the Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi and arrested six persons including its chairman, a senior officer said on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The chairman, Shiv Prasad Pandey, was running the fake board and lured students by showing its website bhsedelhiboard.net and defrauded them of huge amounts of money.

"The accused were arrested on Thursday night after a decoy student was sent to Pandey's office in East Delhi," the officer said.

Dozens of fake mark sheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers and computers were recovered from the office.


Published Date: Dec 08, 2017 12:29 pm | Updated Date: Dec 08, 2017 12:29 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores