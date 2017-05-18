Delhi Police arrests man for sexually assaulting six year-old step-daughter

New Delhi: A man has been held for sexually assaulting his six-year-old step-daughter, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. The assault was reported to the police on Wednesday evening by a woman in the neighbourhood after the child was found complaining of pain.

Ravinder, 27, is the girl's step-father and worked as a care-taker at a farm house in Saket. He was arrested from his work place, a police officer said.

"Ravinder daily took his elder daughter (the victim) to his work place and sexually assaulted her. On Tuesday, he did the same and returned to the residence at 9.30 pm. The girl on Wednesday complained of pain and narrated the crime of her step-father to a lady in her neighbourhood," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal told IANS.

Ravinder, a native of Uttarakhand, lives in a rented accommodation in Khanpur area.

"The minor has been admitted to hospital and a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was registered against him," Biswal added.