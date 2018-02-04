Delhi Police arrests absconding minor over murder of Class 9 student, register case against four suspects

New Delhi: A minor, who was on the run, was apprehended on Sunday in connection with the mysterious death of a Class 9 student in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, police said.

Tusshar (16) was found unconscious by some students in his school bathroom and was taken to a hospital on 1 February. He was later referred to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Three students were apprehended in the case on Saturday, while one juvenile was on the run. The fourth juvenile was apprehended on Saturday evening from Khajuri Khas, they said. CCTV footage revealed that some students went after him in the washroom, the police said.

They allegedly punched him in the neck and face. It was suspected that the student died of internal injuries sustained during the scuffle, they said. Three of the students with whom he had a fight were apprehended, a senior police official said, adding that they were minors.

Police said they are probing whether there were other students involved in the scuffle. The family members of the deceased alleged that he was thrashed by the students, the official said.

On the basis of a complaint by the boy's family, a murder case was registered on Saturday.