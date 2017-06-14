Delhi Police arrest man who allegedly opened fire on former Congress MLA

New Delhi: Police have arrested a man for allegedly opening fire on former Congress MLA Asif Muhammad Khan in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday.

Mohd Nasir, in his mid 30s, was arrested from Zakir Nagar on Tuesday. He is one of the four persons named in the complaint filed by the MLA.

Khan in a police complaint said he and members of Zakir Nagar Residents Welfare Association were shot at when they went to meet 78-year-old Mehrunisa, whose relatives were trying to usurp her property.

Nasir is Mehrunisa's stepson and was staking claim to the property.