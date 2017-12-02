Delhi Police arrest domestic help for attacking employer for refusing to give Rs 5 lakh

New Delhi: A 23-year-old maid was arrested after she allegedly attacked her employer for Rs 5 lakh for her mother's treatment in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, the police said on Friday.

The police were informed about a scuffle at a house in the area in which Neeraj Gupta was attacked by her maid Tulsi on Friday, they said.

The maid had informed the police that someone had attacked her employer. She misreported the incident to create an alibi for herself, the police said.

Gupta told police that her maid tried to strangle her with a chunni and attack her with a knife since she wanted Rs 5 lakh for her mother's treatment, they said.

The victim somehow averted the attack. The maid was subsequently arrested, the police said.