Delhi: Police arrest 7 women impersonating domestic help, stealing ornaments worth Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: Seven women of a gang have been arrested for committing thefts in houses across the city where they worked as domestic help or maids and gold and ornaments valued over Rs 1 crore recovered from them, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that five of the women were arrested on Saturday from Ghazipur bus depot while two others were arrested last week on a tip off. All are natives of Bihar's Bhagalpur.

"During investigation, it was found in various house thefts in city's posh colonies and areas of south Delhi and central Delhi, the gang used a similar modus operandi. One gang member accessed the houses and influenced the victims by claiming expertise in finding maids and domestic help," said deputy Commissioner of Police G Ram Gopal Naik.

"The accused mostly worked in pairs, with one of them distracting members of victim family with her gimmicks and other one breaking and opening locks of cupboards and stealing jewellery and cash from the house. They than escaped from the house with stolen property neatly tucked under their shawls and sarees," he said.

"During interrogation, the women told police that they are experienced at identifying real gold and diamond jewellery articles. The gang stayed in Delhi and adjoining districts and left for Bihar after amassing huge quantity of gold and diamond jewellery for disposing it to jewellers there," the officer added.