Delhi-NCR pollution: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea today on stubble burning in neighbouring states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Monday itself a fresh plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer RK Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, and stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and adjoining areas.

"We cannot ignore the pollution," the bench said adding that it will hear the plea on Monday itself after finishing the matters listed on its board.

The fresh plea seeks direction to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning.

It also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

