Delhi Metro train rams into wall during trial run week ahead of scheduled inauguration by Narendra Modi

A Delhi Metro train reportedly crashed into a wall on Tuesday during a test run, just six days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden corridor (Magenta line), media reports said.

The accident happened when the unmanned train slammed into a wall at the Kalindi Kunj depot. No casualties or injuries were reported, Financial Express reported.

The front portion of the train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall were damaged, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Authorities have ordered an inquiry and are currently exploring if the incident was on account of any technical reasons, according to India Today.

This isn't the first mishap to have occurred on the Magenta line of the Delhi Metro.

According to News18, two metro trains collided in November 2016, in what was a freak accident at the Kalindi Kunj depot.

The trains, equipped with anti-collision technology, collided sideways, resulting in substantial damage to the bodies of the coaches, according to The Times of India.

The section is a part of the 38.23-kilometres-long Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor. The Magenta line will be inaugurated by Modi on Christmas day.

The 12.64 kilometre section was granted safety approval by the commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) last month. The new line will help reduce travel time from Noida to south Delhi and Gurgoan by 45 minutes.

Trains on the new line can run without drivers, and are equipped with an advanced Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, that facilitates train movement with a frequency of 90-100 seconds.

The Botanical Garden station has been developed as the metro's first-ever inter-change station outside the boundaries of Delhi.

