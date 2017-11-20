Delhi Metro to get new corridor: Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden line will reduce travel time to Noida

New Delhi: The Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden corridor of the Delhi Metro, which will reduce travel time between Noida and south Delhi, has been granted the necessary safety approval, authorities said on Sunday.

The section likely to open this month-end will be the metro's first-ever corridor to use Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology that will facilitate movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted the necessary approval for the 12.64-km section after inspecting the stretch between 13 November and 15 November, the Delhi Metro said.

"However, the approval is conditional and based on the compliance of some more requirements. The exact date of opening of the corridor will be intimated after the compliance of all the requirements specified by the CMRS," a release from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

In order to travel to south Delhi areas, commuters from Noida currently have to change trains, from Blue Line to Violet Line, at Mandi House Metro Station. After the new section of the Delhi Metro is opened, commuters will be able to travel directly to Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station, which is on the Violet Line.

Once the entire corridor from Botanical Garden till Janakpuri West (38.23-km) is opened, commuters from Noida will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.

Botanical Garden has been developed as the metro's first-ever inter-change station outside the boundaries of Delhi.